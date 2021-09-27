The Washington County Community Foundation’s recent annual day of giving, WCCF Gives, set a new giving record with more than $1.4 million contributed through check contributions and online credit card gifts. Gifts will be increased by the foundation’s $100,000 bonus pool, resulting in a record-breaking $1.5 million to support 110 diverse charities in Washington County.
“The Washington County community showed its giving heart once again,” said Betsie Trew, WCCF president & CEO. “While this year was not as fraught as last year in terms of expectations for giving, there was still a decided uncertainty as to the continuing economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some local companies and individuals are still struggling, and we weren’t certain how that would impact contributions. The fact that this year’s giving exceeded last year’s by 16% is a testament to the giving spirit and resilience of our community as 2,700 donors chose to give close to home to support charitable causes close to home.”
In addition to securing much needed contributions for area charities, WCCF Gives creates excitement and a sense of community.
Among those reaping the rewards from the event was the Washington Area Humane Society. The agency realized a significant increase in donations from 2013, when it raised about $8,000 from 71 donors. In 2021, it raised over $64,000 from over 300 donors.
“We have integrated WCCF Gives into our fundraising plan, and we let donors know about the bonus pool and opportunities for their money to grow on this day,” said Kelly Proudit, executive Director of the Humane Society. “Using direct mail, emails, and social media we can get the word out to our donors in a strategic fashion that we think has grown our donors to over 300.”
Another charity that recognized the opportunity presented by the day of giving and took action to capitalize on that opportunity is the National Duncan Glass Society, which has seen its results increase over 2,900% from when it began participating in WCCF Gives in 2014. In 2021 over 100 donors contributed more than $57,000 to the charity. Because of its mission, the organization draws contributions from throughout the country.
Thanks to the generosity of a few of the foundation’s major donors, the WCCF is covering all fees related to WCCF Gives, including credit card fees and all other transactional fees.
Additionally, a few local businesses make contributions each year to provide the bonus pool. Sponsors of the 2021 bonus pool are Chapman Corp., Washington Financial Charitable Foundation, Alex E. Paris Contracting, Washington Auto Mall, and the WCCF Acorn Fund. The Observer-Reporter annually serves as an in-kind media sponsor, helping to educate the community of the giving opportunity.
To view the results for all charities that participated in WCCF Gives 2021, visit www.wccfgives.org. WCCF Gives 2022 has been scheduled for Sept. 15, 2022.