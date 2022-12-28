Literacy council

Courtesy of Washington County Community Foundation

A Literacy Council tutor and her ESL students use newly donated tablets for the first time.

The Washington County Community Foundation (WCCF) recently donated 35 gently used computer tablets to the literacy council of Southwestern Pennsylvania knowing that students in the literacy council’s English as a Second Language (ESL) program would be better served with the technology.

The tablets were delivered by members of the WCCF’s Allocations and Programs Committee during a recent site visit to the literacy council’s Washington location in Fairhill Manor Church.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In