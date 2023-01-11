The Washington County Community Foundation (WCCF) awarded $710,000 in capacity-building grants to 24 organizations in 2022.
Capacity-building is defined as any activity that increases the nonprofit’s operational, programmatic, financial, or organizational maturity. The grants, which were issued from a variety of component funds and ranged from $10,000 to $100,000, supported facility improvements, program expansions, communications, financial process improvements and technology.
The majority of the capacity-building grants were awarded for facility improvements, including a first-time grant to the Ginger Hill Grange of $25,000 for a new floor in its facility, which was built in 1913.
The Salvation Army will use its $50,000 grant to renovate the kitchen in its Donora facility, which is used for a variety of food distribution programs in the Mon Valley.
A $50,000 grant to Food Helpers will enable an expansion of its warehouse and office space in Brownsville to accommodate increased services throughout Washington County.
Southwestern Pennsylvania Legal Aid will use its $50,000 grant to initiate a driver’s license suspension advocacy program that will benefit both workers and businesses in Washington County.
A $50,000 grant will enable the Thomas Campbell Apartments to expand outdoor programming by converting five wooded acres into a walking trail and outdoor recreation space for residents, and a $25,000 grant to the Washington Hospital Foundation will support a new retention program for nurses.
Communication grants were issued to five organizations.
Grants of $10,000 each were issued to Connect, Frank Sarris Library, and Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging for new websites. The Literacy Council of Southwestern Pennsylvania and the Bradford House Historical Association each received $25,000 grants for new websites and other marketing initiatives.
All five organizations also will benefit from ongoing technical support and training as a member of the WCCF Website Cohort.
Three grants were awarded to improve financial processes, including a $100,000 grant to CASA for Kids to collateralize a line of credit, $20,000 to Strive for a Better Tomorrow to purchase accounting software and accounting services, and $10,000 to the Venetia Heritage Society for accounting and communications software.
Technology grants were issued to four organizations. The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum received $25,000 for new software to enhance its data management capabilities. Receiving grants of $10,000 each to purchase computer equipment for clients and/or employees were AMI, Watchful Shepherd, and the Center for Community Resources.
Nonprofit organizations that would like to be considered for a capacity-building grant in 2023, and who did not receive a capacity-building grant in 2022, should submit a one-page letter of intent via the Foundation’s Submittable grant-management portal by April 1.
Requests may range from $5,000 to $50,000. Additional information about the application process is available in the “For Grant Seekers” section of www.wccf.net.
