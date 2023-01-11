Ginger Hill Grange

Courtesy of Washington County Community Foundation

The Ginger Hill Grange received a $25,000 grant for a new floor in its facility.

The Washington County Community Foundation (WCCF) awarded $710,000 in capacity-building grants to 24 organizations in 2022.

Capacity-building is defined as any activity that increases the nonprofit’s operational, programmatic, financial, or organizational maturity. The grants, which were issued from a variety of component funds and ranged from $10,000 to $100,000, supported facility improvements, program expansions, communications, financial process improvements and technology.

