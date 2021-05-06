Eighty Four – The Washington County Community Foundation (WCCF) recently awarded a $40,000 unrestricted grant to the Brownson House. The grant was awarded from the Harold and Enes Hockett Fund and the John and Thelma Curtis Fund.
“Enes Odisio Hockett and Thelma Odisio Curtis were two sisters from Avella who wanted to create a legacy that would help others,” said Betsie Trew, WCCF president and CEO. “At the time of creation, the combined value of the two funds was $1 million. Today, their value has increased to approximately $1.8 million, which has allowed for generous grant-making. Cumulatively, the funds have awarded over $300,000 in grants.”
Thelma spent her life in Washington County. Her husband, John (also an Avella native), owned and ran a Ford dealership on Maiden Street in Washington. Meanwhile, for 35 years, Thelma worked for the Pennsylvania state unemployment office. The couple quietly engaged in many good works and giving opportunities during their lifetimes.
After graduation, Enes moved to Washington, D.C., to work at the Pentagon. There she met and married Harold Hockett, a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy. After they retired, the couple moved to Southpointe so they could spend more time together.
In the years that followed, Enes, Harold, Thelma, and John all passed.
Dr. Andrew Lucas, adviser of the funds, shared a few remarks about why he recommended the generous support: “So many children have benefitted from programs at the Brownson House, including my own children. I coached Jon Celani when he was playing youth football at Trinity, and now I have the pleasure of watching him manage the Brownson House so that other local youngsters can participate in sports. Jon is the salt of the earth, and the Brownson House couldn’t be in better hands.”
“Talk to anyone 80 years or younger and they’ll have had some type of involvement with the Brownson House,” said Brownson House Executive Director Jon Celani.
While dealing with the impact of COVID-19, the Brownson House lost significant revenue from canceled events and activities, and at the same time, experienced an increase in costs through the implementation of the commonwealth’s required safety guidelines.
To learn more, visit www.brownsonhouse.org.