The Washington County Community Foundation recently awarded a total of $225,000 in capacity-building grants to 13 organizations. Capacity-building is defined as any activity that increases the nonprofit’s operational, programmatic, financial, or organizational maturity. The grants, which were issued from a variety of component funds and ranged from $5,000 to $60,000, supported equipment purchases, program expansions, communications, financial process improvements, data management, and technology.
Equipment grants were issued to three charities. LeMoyne Community Center received $60,000 to purchase a new van to transport children participating in its Homework and More after-school program and Camp Challenge summer program. Always B Smiling received $15,000 to purchase an adaptive bike that will help to serve more children and families with special needs and health challenges. Peters Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 received $5,000 to purchase specialized equipment that will improve its wildland firefighting capabilities.
Two program expansion grants were awarded. Bentworth School District received a grant of $35,000 to create a makerspace/STEM lab for Bentworth High School, ensuring students will have access to new learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math. Cornerstone Care received a grant of $35,000 for a mobile dental unit that will provide improved health care access to underserved and rural populations, specifically youth ages 1 to 17 in need of preventative care.
Communication grants of $10,000 each were issued to three charities: Harmony Life Center, Mon Valley Youth & Teen Association and Transitional Employment Consultants. Each one will use its award to develop a new website.
A financial process improvement grant of $10,000 was awarded to Clean and Tidy Our County to purchase accounting software and related equipment.
A data management grant of $15,000 was awarded to Washington County History and Landmarks Foundation to hire a part-time director to lead its data management and digitalization project.
Three technology grants were awarded. Church of the Covenant received an award of $10,000 for computers and printers for its preschool program. World Series Tournaments received $5,000 to upgrade the Wi-Fi capabilities at Lew Hayes PONY Field. United Way of Washington County received $5,000 for laptops, phones, and customer relationship management software.
Nonprofit organizations that would like to be considered for a capacity-building grant, and who did not receive a capacity-building grant in 2022 or 2023, may submit a preliminary request via the foundation’s grant-management portal. Requests will be accepted from Aug. 1 through Oct. 1, and may range from $5,000 to $50,000. Additional information is available in the “For Grant Seekers” section of www.wccf.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.