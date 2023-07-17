Washington County Community Foundation

The Washington County Community Foundation recently awarded a total of $225,000 in capacity-building grants to 13 organizations. Capacity-building is defined as any activity that increases the nonprofit’s operational, programmatic, financial, or organizational maturity. The grants, which were issued from a variety of component funds and ranged from $5,000 to $60,000, supported equipment purchases, program expansions, communications, financial process improvements, data management, and technology.

Equipment grants were issued to three charities. LeMoyne Community Center received $60,000 to purchase a new van to transport children participating in its Homework and More after-school program and Camp Challenge summer program. Always B Smiling received $15,000 to purchase an adaptive bike that will help to serve more children and families with special needs and health challenges. Peters Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 received $5,000 to purchase specialized equipment that will improve its wildland firefighting capabilities.

