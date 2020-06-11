The Washington County Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for the following Field of Interest Funds:
Arts Fund – One grant of $10,000. Requests are accepted for arts education and arts appreciation, including the performing, visual, and creative arts, as well as cultural and historic projects in Washington County.
Craig Gnagey Memorial Fund – One grant of $1,000. Requests are accepted for youth projects benefiting the communities served by the Trinity and Washington school districts. The fund was created by the family and friends of Craig Gnagey, a man who enjoyed athletics and giving back to the community, particularly through youth programming.
Hart History Fund – One grant of $1,000. Requests are accepted for historic education and preservation projects in Washington County. The fund was created by the late Dr. Thomas Hart and his wife, Myrna. Hart retired as a professor in Washington & Jefferson College’s biology department after teaching for 28 years. He served as a lecturer and historian for the Bradford House Historical Association.
McBride-McMaster Fund – One grant of $4,500. Requests are accepted for projects which support the needy or promote historic education or preservation. The fund was created by the late Dr. Gilbert and Margaret McBride McMaster. Gilbert worked as an anesthesiologist at Washington Hospital, and his wife, Margaret, was involved with numerous local charities.
Malcolm L. Morgan Community Fund – One grant of $1,000. Requests are accepted for historic education and preservation projects in Washington County. The fund was initiated by the Board of Directors of the Washington County Council on Economic Development as a retirement gift to Malcolm L. Morgan.
Neighborhood Drug Awareness Corps Fund – One grant of $1,500. Requests are accepted for community drug and alcohol prevention programs. The fund was created by the dissolution of the NDAC Board and approved by Washington County Orphans Court.
Community Endowment for Peters Township – One grant of $3,000. Requests are accepted for projects benefiting the community of Peters Township. The fund was created by the WCCF with proceeds of a Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra concert held at Peters Township High School in June 2002.
Washington County Youth Conservation Camp Fund – One grant of $7,900. Requests are accepted for conservation projects, particularly those that educate youth about conservation. The fund was created by the former Washington County Youth Conservation Camp.
Mother’s Fund – One grant of $10,000. Requests are accepted for projects that benefit disadvantaged women and/or children in Washington County.
Women of Philanthropy Grants – Grants totaling $6,000. Requests are accepted for projects that benefit disadvantaged women and/or children in Washington County, as well as other charitable activities in Washington County.
Zoog Family Music Fund – One grant of $1,000. Requests are accepted for programs that benefit quality of life issues in Washington County through music education and music appreciation. The fund was established in 2019.
Interested nonprofit agencies should visit www.wccf.net to review the foundation’s grant-making guidelines and access the online grant application. All applications must be received by July 1.
For more information, call 724-222-6330 or email allocations@wccf.net.