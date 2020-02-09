The Washington County Community Foundation is accepting nominations for its annual Dr. Howard Jack Outstanding Public Educator Award and Louis E. Waller Humanitarian Award. Criteria and nominations forms for each award are available on www.wccf.net. Nominations will be accepted until Feb. 17.
The Jack Educator Award honors a local public educator who has displayed the ability to inspire children from all backgrounds and abilities, who has earned the respect of colleagues, students and parents, and who is actively engaged in the community. All primary and secondary public school educators serving students in Washington County are eligible to be nominated. Educators include certified teachers, school administrators, and other educators who support public education in grades K-12. The award includes a $1,000 grant to an educational program with which the recipient is affiliated.
The Waller Humanitarian Award recognizes a local individual or organization that is devoted to the promotion of human welfare and/or the advancement of social reforms as evidenced by humanitarian deeds in the community, whether local, national or international. All Washington County residents or for-profit companies operating in Washington County that have performed humanitarian service anywhere in the world are eligible to receive the award, although preference will be given to those performing humanitarian service in Washington County. Consideration will also be given to individuals living outside the county who have performed humanitarian service in Washington County. The award includes a $1,000 grant to the charity of the recipient’s choice.