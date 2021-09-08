The Washington County Community Foundation (WCCF) is currently accepting applications for capacity-building grant requests ranging from $5,000 to $50,000. Capacity-building is defined as any activity that increases the nonprofit’s operational, programmatic, financial, or organizational maturity.
Examples include but are not limited to: equipment or material purchases, capital campaigns nearing completion of the campaign, facility upgrades, strategic plans, succession plans, marketing plans or marketing materials, improvements to accounting and financial systems, constituent management software, websites with content management systems, and program design or program expansion.
To be eligible to apply, the applicant must be an incorporated nonprofit organization that provides charitable services in Washington County in one or more of the following areas: arts and humanities, community improvement and economic development, education, environment and animal welfare, health and fitness, human needs, and religion and faith-based.
A recent influx of discretionary support has enabled to foundation to enhance its competitive grants program through more significant awards and increased flexibility. Additionally, the WCCF board of trustees recently approved the expansion of the foundation’s community improvement funding area to include economic development.
Requests may be submitted until Oct. 1 through the foundation’s website at www.wccf.net. Applicants will be required to provide a clear, concise and compelling project narrative and will also be required to provide a comprehensive project budget. Applicants are strongly encouraged to contact the foundation at 724-222-6330 prior to submitting an application.
In total, the foundation plans to award a minimum of $250,000 through its 2021 Capacity-Building Grant Cycles. The complete list of grant recipients will be announced in the fourth quarter.