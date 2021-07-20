The Washington County Community Foundation is accepting applications from nonprofit agencies for capacity-building grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 for a total of $250,000 in awards.
Applications must be submitted electronically through the foundation’s website no later than Aug. 1. A second round of applications will be accepted through Oct. 1.
To be eligible, applicants must serve Washington County in one of the following areas: arts and humanities; community improvement; education; environment and animal welfare; health and fitness; or religious and faith-based.
Organizations must submit a project narrative detailing the project’s importance, goals, measurable outcomes, execution details and who will benefit. The application should also include a detailed budget outlining the project’s estimated expenses and revenues.
The WCCF encourages interested parties to contact the foundation before submitting an application.
Capacity-building grants help nonprofits reach operational, programmatic, financial or organization maturity.
Grants may be used for equipment or material purchases, facility upgrades, marketing plans or materials and improvements to internal systems, among other things.
For more information about the grants, contact the foundation at 724-222-6330 or email allocations@wccf.net.
To apply for a capacity-building grant, visit www.wccf.net/.