Waynesburg University’s Criminal Justice Administration program has been ranked as a top program overall and a top program for veterans in Pennsylvania by College Factual.
Waynesburg’s program ranked second out of 22 schools named to College Factual’s 2023 “Best Criminal Justice Schools in Pennsylvania” list. The program also was named the top school on College Factual’s “Most Veteran Friendly in Pennsylvania for Criminal Justice” list.
College Factual uses several factors to steer its ranking methodology, including accreditation, student body caliber, educational resources, degree completion and post-graduate earnings.
Waynesburg’s Criminal Justice Administration Program features faculty members who are expert practitioners from the criminal justice field. Students receive unique, hands-on training, utilizing cutting-edge technology starting as early as freshman year.
This past year, the program added a patrol simulator to its collection of state-of-the-art equipment, which also features the Laser Shot Firearms Training Simulator and PatrolEyes body cameras.
