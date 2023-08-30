A traffic stop in Waynesburg earlier this month resulted in the arrest of a borough woman on multiple drug charges.
Elizabeth J. Walls, 42, was arraigned Thursday before District Judge David Balint on two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, one misdemeanor count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, five misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor count of offensive weapons, driving under the influence and a summary motor vehicle violation.
