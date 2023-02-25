The Waynesburg University Symphonic Band will perform a free concert at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in Roberts Chapel.
The symphonic band, under the direction of Eric Brewer, instructor of music and music program director, will play a selection of compositions from the standard wind repertoire.
