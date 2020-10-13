A student leadership team from Waynesburg University is organizing an online fundraiser to benefit the Social Service League (SSL) of Waynesburg, which supports children of the Central Greene School District.
Due to COVID-19, the organization is unable to host its annual Holiday Extravaganza craft show. Instead, the group is asking the public to like and follow the Social Service League Facebook Page to participate in online fundraising events organized by the WU student leadership team. Three music performances will be live-streamed on the SSL page:
- Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.: Tommy Ankrom and Tim Reeves will be live-streamed from the farmers market.
- Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.: An online-only performance by Lucien Schroyer.
- Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.: QuickExit will be live-streamed from the farmer’s market.
During the live-streamed events, the organization asks for donations to help the children of CGSD online or by mail. Please make donations payable to Social Service League, P.O. Box 135, Waynesburg, PA ,15370.
Questions may be directed to 724-998-1163.
Events are weather permitting, and live-streaming events are subject to change.