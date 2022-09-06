WAYNESBURG UNIVERSITY

Students walk on the campus of Waynesburg University.

Waynesburg University is offering event for prospective students.

The university will offer Saturday Information Sessions on Sept. 10, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3. The sessions will serve as additional opportunities to visit campus for those unable to attend Fall Open House events Oct. 1 and Nov. 5.

