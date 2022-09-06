Waynesburg University is offering event for prospective students.
The university will offer Saturday Information Sessions on Sept. 10, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3. The sessions will serve as additional opportunities to visit campus for those unable to attend Fall Open House events Oct. 1 and Nov. 5.
During the sessions, prospective students will sit in on a presentation by the offices of admissions and financial aid, and receive a tour of campus with a student ambassador followed by lunch in the Benedum Dining Hall.
Two additional Saturday sessions are scheduled for Jan. 21 and March 18.
The university will also host Health Science as a Career Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6.
The event is open to current junior and senior high school students with an interest in pursuing a career in nursing or health sciences.
Prospective students will learn about the university’s Bachelor of Science programs in nursing and/or health and exercise science through participation in hands-on learning exercises and interactions with faculty members and students.
In addition, the offices of Admissions and Financial Aid will host a presentation to review the application process and information on financial aid. Lunch will be provided for attendees in the Benedum Dining Hall.
