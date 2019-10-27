Waynesburg University’s American Chemical Society (ACS) student chapter will host its 11th Annual Haunted Lab from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of the Stewart Science Building on the main campus of Waynesburg University. The event is free and open to the public.
“Hosting the Haunted Lab is one way in which our science majors are able to put Waynesburg University’s mission of faith, service and learning into action,” said Dr. Evonne Baldauff, associate professor of chemistry and chair of the Department of Chemistry and Forensic Science. “Our undergraduate students are able to use their passion for science to provide a unique, educational experience for the community.”
This year, both hands-on experiments and demonstrations will be available. Attendees will be able to experience these fun experiments at their own pace.
The experiments are geared toward elementary to middle school level, but anyone is welcome to attend. Baldauff said the goal is for attendees to leave the Haunted Lab more informed and enthusiastic about science.
For more information, contact Dr. Baldauff at 724-852-7617 or ebaldauf@waynesburg.edu.