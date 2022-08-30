Waynesburg University’s 2022-23 academic year officially began Friday with the annual Matriculation Ceremony in Roberts Chapel.
The Class of 2026 is comprised of students from 25 states across the country, with more than a third of students coming from outside of Pennsylvania, including Florida, Texas, Nevada and Wisconsin.
Douglas G. Lee, Wayneburg University president, stressed the importance of perseverance to the incoming freshmen.
“If you develop perseverance as an essential quality of your character, you’ll create countless opportunities,” he said. “I truly do look forward to watching each of you grow and develop in the time that we have here together.”
Matriculation is part of New Student Orientation, a weekend of organized activities to introduce freshmen to their new home at Waynesburg University. The incoming class met with faculty, participated in activities that allowed them to meet new students and attended numerous informational meetings.
‘We are beyond thrilled to welcome a new and amazing group of students to the Waynesburg University campus community, and we look forward to watching them pursue their goals as they grow with us over the coming years,” said Robert Barnhart, director of undergraduate and graduate admissions.
Freshmen moved into their residence halls Thursday, and upperclassmen moved into residence halls Saturday and Sunday. Classes began Monday.
