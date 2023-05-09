Waynesburg University held commencement exercises last weekend on the lawn of Miller Hall. Nearly 400 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students were honored. Tom Foley, president of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Pennsylvania, and Mindy Zatta, private wealth adviser with IronBridge Wealth Council, addressed the class. The Rev. Austin Crenshaw Shelley, senior pastor and head of staff at Shadyside Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, served as the baccalaureate speaker.
