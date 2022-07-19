The Staunton Farm Foundation recently awarded Waynesburg University’s Graduate and Professional Studies Counseling Program a one-year, $25,000 grant to support the development of an online Certificate in Clinical Supervision Program for both non-licensed and licensed professionals.
The 12-credit, non-degree, post-baccalaureate Certificate in Clinical Supervision Program will be available asynchronous online and can be successfully completed in as little as two semesters.
The certificate will consist of three core clinical supervision courses, with a fourth course dedicated to a specific concentration in clinical supervision: supervision in clinical mental health, substance use disorders or school counseling.
The Staunton Farm Foundation is a family foundation established in 1937 in accordance with the wishes of Matilda Staunton Craig, who wanted her estate to be used to benefit people with mental illness.
The university will offer scholarships to five eligible students enrolled in the program, which is intended to launch in January 2023.
Eligible students will receive a 50% scholarship to cover the cost of the four supervision courses, and the university will match the 50% scholarship.
The Certificate in Clinical Supervision program will enhance the professional identity and competence of clinical supervisors in the behavioral health workforce by offering an advanced educational training program.