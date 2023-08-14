Waynesburg veterans center 1

Courtesy of Waynesburg University

The ribbon is cut on Waynesburg University’s new Veteran and Military Affiliated Center. Among those on hand were, from left, Dr. Michelle Steimer, director of veteran and military student services, Douglas G. Lee, Waynesburg University president, and Tony Gaudlip, vice president for operational planning at Range Resources.

Waynesburg University’s Veteran and Military Affiliated Center celebrated its grand opening last week with a ribbon-cutting event.

Construction was completed this summer with help from a donation from Range Resources.

