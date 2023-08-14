Waynesburg University’s Veteran and Military Affiliated Center celebrated its grand opening last week with a ribbon-cutting event.
Updated: August 14, 2023 @ 2:08 am
Waynesburg University’s Veteran and Military Affiliated Center celebrated its grand opening last week with a ribbon-cutting event.
Construction was completed this summer with help from a donation from Range Resources.
The center, on the first floor of Miller Hall, offers dedicated programs and services for veteran and military-affiliated students; information and assistance with military benefits and resources; a gathering point for veteran and military-affiliated students, and a place to learn about Waynesburg’s connection to service in the Armed Forces.
The center also will serve Southwestern Pennsylvania through community outreach and service-learning opportunities to connect university students to military members and veterans.
In 2022, the university launched an initiative to better serve the needs of veteran and military-affiliated students and their families. As part of this initiative, the new center helps streamline and grow the university’s established veteran and military services in a physical location at the heart of campus.
“The center is a reflection and recognition of the long history of service to country ingrained in the Waynesburg University tradition, said Douglas G. Lee, Waynesburg University president. “An important element of that tradition is providing services to our veterans.”
