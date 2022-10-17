WAYNESBURG UNIVERSITY

Observer-Reporter

Waynesburg University

Waynesburg University has embarked on a new initiative geared toward helping veteran and military member students.

Dr. Michelle Steimer, assistant professor for the Graduate and Professional Studies Counseling Program, will serve as director of Veteran and Military Student Services and Initiatives, and Charles Stoddard, grant program manager and training coordinator, will serve as assistant director.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In