The Waynesburg University American Chemical Society (ACS) Student Chapter received an “outstanding chapter” award for activities conducted throughout the 2021-2022 academic year.
During the school year, the chapter provided new activities, in addition to some of their annual events like the Haunted Lab, that would create a positive impact on students.
“One new activity was to prepare ‘exam encouragement kits’ for students in chemistry classes. Each kit contained some school supplies, treats and a note of kindness and encouragement from the ACS officers,” said Dr. Evonne Baldauff, chairperson for the Department of Chemistry and Forensic Science and professor of chemistry.
Chapters are evaluated by a group of faculty advisors as part of the selection process for the awards. They are each rated on the number and quality of events and activities provided throughout the year and how well the goals outlined in their reports were achieved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.