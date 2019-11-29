Waynesburg University’s Music Program will host TUBACHRISTMAS Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Goodwin Performing Arts Center. Students, faculty, staff and the community are welcome to attend the free concert or join the performance for a $10 registration fee, which will be collected at the door.
Participants can register online in advance at waynesburg.edu/tubachristmas19.
TUBACHRISTMAS was created by tuba player Harvey Philips in 1974 and has been a worldwide tradition ever since. This year, over 300 cities throughout the United States and internationally will participate in the tradition.
Over the years, TUBACHRISTMAS has become a grand event for Waynesburg University. It has grown exponentially, and Ronda DePriest, director of the music program and professor of instrumental music, is hoping for it to grow even more.
“Waynesburg University has hosted a regional TUBACHRISTMAS concert annually since 2008. We began with five Waynesburg students in the Benedum Dining Hall, and last year, we filled the Goodwin Performing Arts Center stage with 35 euphoniums and tubas,” said DePriest. “Our goal is to top 40 performers for TUBACHRISTMAS 2019.”
For more information, contact DePriest at 724-852-3420 or rdepries@waynesburg.edu.