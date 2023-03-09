Waynesburg University will hold a mock crime scene workshop for high school juniors and seniors interested in the fields of criminal justice and forensic science on March 18.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with check-in at 8:30 a.m. in the Benedum Dining Hall on campus. Lunch will be provided for participating students.
Students will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on workshops alongside university faculty and students, as well as sit in on a program overview presentation. The event also will feature a Q&A session for parents.
