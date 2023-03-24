The Waynesburg University Players will perform “Cotton Patch Gospel” March 29 through April 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Goodwin Performing Arts Center.
“Cotton Patch Gospel” is a retelling of the story of Jesus, but with a twist: The story is set in the American South. Instead of traveling to Jerusalem, Jesus goes to Atlanta.
