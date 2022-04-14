Waynesburg University will host the 10th Annual Undergraduate Research and Scholarly Work Symposium at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the auxiliary gymnasium.
The event is free and open to the public.
This year’s symposium will feature 21 poster-style presentations and five podium-style presentations, involving a total of 28 student presenters.
The event, which will feature projects from several disciplines, will provide students the opportunity to advance their professional skills.
Students will present research projects from diverse fields including political science, history, biochemistry, psychology, environmental science, international culture, athletic training and forensic science, as well as others.
For more information, contact Dr. Chad Sethman at csethman@waynesburg.edu.