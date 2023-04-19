The Waynesburg University Department of Fine Arts will host a gallery student show in the Benedum Fine Arts Gallery through April 28.
The show features works of university students enrolled in visual arts classes such as ceramics, jewelry and metals, watercolors, drawing, art in elementary school and digital art.
