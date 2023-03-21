Waynesburg University will host its annual spring open house for prospective students and their families on April 1.
Students can participate in a variety of activities including a campus tour, a look at the clubs and organizations and meetings with admissions counselors.
A student life fair will include information about the counseling center, residence life and student senate. A campus fair will be held on the third floor of Miller Hall in Alumni Hall and will feature booths representing the university’s various departments.
Prospective students and their families will eat a meal in the Benedum Dining Hall. During the lunch period, anyone interested can meet with Sarah Feldberg, disability services coordinator.
