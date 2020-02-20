Waynesburg University will again host a 5K walk in order to raise money and spread awareness for suicide prevention.
March 21 will be the 3rd annual Out of the Darkness walk on the campus. Each year, they partner with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
“At Waynesburg, it’s entirely student driven. They’ve done a pretty good job the past few years. We’re excited to work with them again,” said Jesse Putkoski, the AFSP area director for Western Pennsylvania.
Last year, the walk raised more than $3,700.
“It creates awareness on campus. It helps fundraise for the foundation,” Putkoski said. “We raise money for scientific research. We raise money for advocacy. We raise money to help support people who have lost someone to suicide.”
The walk will take place at 2 p.m. at Marisa Field House. Those interested can register at afsp.org/waynesburg. Online registration will close at noon on March 20, but there will be in person registration starting at 1 p.m. the day of the event.
People can register as individuals and as a team. In addition to fundraising online, teams can turn in cash or check donations at the registration table. Donations will be accepted for the walk through June 30.
Anyone who raises $100 by the day of the event will receive a t-shirt.
“It is free to walk, and dogs are welcome to participate,” Putkoski said.
According to Putkoski, each year the Out of the Darkness walk helps bring in new volunteers. AFSP also works with Waynesburg University beyond the walk, such as providing training to the school’s resident assistants.
“The idea is, through the education programs, to fight the mental health stigma and make people feel empowered to seek help when they have a mental health crisis,” Putkoski said.