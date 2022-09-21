Waynesburg University will offer an overnight visitation opportunity to prospective students Sunday and Monday, Nov. 13 and 14.
Visiting students will have the opportunity to experience life on Waynesburg’s campus and see what day-to-day life as an undergraduate student is like.
