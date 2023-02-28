Waynesburg University’s Music Program will host a free Chamber Works concert in the Marsh Center at noon Thursday.
The concert, which is open to the public, will feature a variety of student ensembles and soloists. The music program offers instruction to students in woodwind ensemble, percussion ensemble, brass ensemble and string orchestra. Professional, individual lessons are also available to students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.