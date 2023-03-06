Waynesburg University’s Department of Fine Arts will host an art show featuring the work of international artist Joni Zavitsanos and her late father, renowned Byzantine iconographer Diamantis Cassis.
An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 20 in the Skylight Room on the third floor of Eberly Library.
Zavitsanos is a Byzantine iconographer and contemporary artist whose work explores the earliest form of Christian art and its reflection in the modern world. The show, “My Father’s Daughter: Byzantine Art in the Modern World,” will run from March 21 through June 20. The show is open to the public.
Zavitsanos also will be a DeVito Lecture Series speaker for 2023. The lecture will be held at 7 p.m. March 21 in Alumni Hall, the third floor of Miller Hall.
The lecture also will feature guest speaker Greg Halvatzis, chair of the Waynesburg University Board of Trustees.
Halvatzis will discuss the history of the Byzantine Empire (Christian East Roman Empire) and how that history impacted the development of Christian art. Melinda Skrbin will serve as the moderator.
