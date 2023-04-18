Waynesburg University will host its 11th annual Undergraduate Research and Scholarly Work Symposium from 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 26 in the auxiliary gym.
The event is open to the public.
The symposium will feature five 10-minute oral presentations and 18 poster presentations, with 26 students presenting. A diverse set of majors will be represented, including environmental science, biochemistry, marine biology, psychology and others.
Snacks will be served and the university’s chapter of the Psi Chi Psychology International Honor Society will be selling additional food as a fundraiser.
