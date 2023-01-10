Waynesburg University’s Biblical & Ministry Studies Program will host its annual Ministry Leaders Appreciation Dinner from 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 21,
Pastors and ministry leaders from the area are invited to attend.
The event, which celebrates pastors and ministry staff from local churches, features a sit-down dinner in the Glass Dining Room of Benedum Dining Hall, ministry fellowship with local leaders and Waynesburg students, a message shared by a guest speaker and a concluding prayer.
Kent Chevalier, team chaplain for the Pittsburgh Steelers with Athletes in Action, will serve as the guest speaker for this year’s event.
Local pastors and ministry leaders interested in attending this event should send their RSVP to University Chaplain Joshua Sumpter at jssumpte@waynesburg.edu by Feb. 10.
