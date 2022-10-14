Waynesburg University will hold a Chemistry for the Future event for prospective students from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Paul R. Stewart Science Hall.
Chemistry for the Future is aimed at helping students understand the type of careers that can be pursued with a degree in chemistry, biochemistry or pharmaceutical science. It also will include a hands-on component for participants.
