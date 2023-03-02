Waynesburg University’s Department of Fine Arts will feature the work of artist Maggie Schermerhorn from March 13 to April 16 in the Benedum Fine Arts Gallery.
The opening reception for the exhibit will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 13.
Schermerhorn is based in Texas, and graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2016. Her art focuses on water painting and creating texture through different kinds of paper.
The exhibit will feature art primarily on landscapes. According to Schermerhorn’s artist statement about the work, the art is “a meditation on the Texas landscape.”
