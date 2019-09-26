Waynesburg is shutting down North Liberty Avenue Monday to repair the partially collapsed road.
Borough manager Mike Simms said the road, which is restricted to one lane, will be closed at Braden Street to start excavation of the landslide area.
“There’s a high bank right there, and water is running down and seeping into the ground under that road,” Simms said. “It’s causing it to collapse.”
The plan is to excavate the old soil and put drainage lines in to move the excess water into nearby Purman Run Creek, Simms said. Then they’ll build up the area again with new soil and stone and resurface the road.
Simms said the borough had budgeted for the project, which will cost about $178,000.
Borough engineer Rich Rush, with Widmer Engineering, has estimated the project to take several weeks, Simms said, during which the road will be closed.
“I wouldn’t say there’s an easy way around it,” Simms said.
Signs about the closure will be posted at the intersection with Apple Hill Road and Porter Street, he said.
“This work will enhance the safety of vehicle and pedestrian traffic along this route,” Simms said in an emailed statement. “The borough apologizes for any inconvenience.”
He said there are only a couple borough residents affected by the closure, but that the area is “on the line” with Franklin Township.
Corbly Orndorff, a Franklin Township supervisor, said about 10 residences on North Liberty and a few on Purman Run Road and Apple Hill Road will be affected by the closure.
“We have contacted a couple of the residents leading up to this to let them know to expect a closure,” Orndorff said.
He said the slide area was repaired several years ago, but gradually slid again and recently failed.
“In the past, to help the borough out and our residents, we’ve actually temporarily leveled it out by filling it up as it slid away just to make it passable,” he said. “This time it’s going to be a complete fix.”