State police in Waynesburg will host a free child safety seat checkup this week.
The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Department, 420 W. George St., Carmichaels.
Parents can have their child seats checked for recalls and learn how to properly secure the seats. Certified child restraint technicians with state police will be on-hand to assist.
The Waynesburg barracks is holding the event as part of state police’s Click it or Ticket campaign, which is held from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8.
As part of the campaign, there will be additional troopers patrolling the highways and aggressively enforcing restraint and child safety seat violations.