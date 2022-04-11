Waynesburg University continues to be recognized as a Pennsylvania National Guard Association (PNGAS) Guard Friendly School for its commitment to serving the needs of the veteran and active-duty military student population, a commitment the university recently renewed.
PNGAS, an advocacy group dedicated to the needs of Pennsylvania’s National Guard members and veterans, first designated Waynesburg a PNGAS Guard Friendly School in 2021.
“Signing the renewal for us reaffirms our commitment to all of the branches of service and the PA National Guard,” said Dr. Shari Payne, vice president for enrollment. “It shows our support for those who serve in various capacities for our country.”
The PNGAS Guard Friendly School standards were developed by the PNGAS Education Advisory Council to recognize colleges, universities and trade schools that meet or exceed 10 baseline criteria relating to the creation of a supportive learning environment that assists members of the Pennsylvania Guard pursuing post-secondary degrees.
The university offers a variety of benefits for veterans and their families, including the acceptance of joint service transcripts, the Military Family Education Program, priority registration for veteran and military students, the Yellow Ribbon Program and a 10% tuition discount on graduate and professional studies courses for active-duty persons.
PNGAS is a non-profit organization, not associated with or legally connected to the Pennsylvania National Guard, the state or federal government, the U.S. military or Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
For more information on veteran resources, contact Bob Barnhart, director of undergraduate and graduate admissions, at rdbarnha@waynesburg.edu.