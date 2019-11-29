Waynesburg isn’t pedestrian enough – at least if you trust the judgment of officials who awarded a grant of $15,480 to make the borough more hospitable to non-drivers.
Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, announced the grant on Tuesday. The funds come from WalkWorks, a program involving the state Department of Health and the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health. The Greene County seat is one of 10 communities receiving allotments through the program.
The collaboration’s goals include promoting safe walking routes, offering social support with community walking groups, developing walk-to-school programs and advocating safer walking routes to local politicians, according to the program website.
Snyder’s office said the grant “will help assist communities with the design and execution of plans to emphasize new or improved pedestrian, bicycle and/or transit systems.”
“Ensuring access to areas to walk and bike is vital to the health and well-being of our communities,” Snyder said. “We know such physical activity can have enormous benefits, including a reduced risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and heart disease, but it can also help prevent weight gain and improve overall mental health, Snyder added in a press release.