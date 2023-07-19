The Graduate and Professional Studies Counseling Program at Waynesburg University was awarded a one-year grant of $25,000 from Staunton Farm Foundation.
The grant will provide scholarships to five students while supporting continuous quality improvement of the certificate in clinical supervision. The program, which begins Aug. 28, is a 12-credit, non-degree, post baccalaureate certificate available online. Students can complete it at their own pace and in as little as two semesters.
