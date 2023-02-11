Waynesburg University’s Music Program will host a flute masterclass with Felipe Jáuregui-Rubio at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in Benedum 108.
Jáuregui-Rubio will be discussing the history of the instrument along with its use in a variety of different musical styles. Students also will have the opportunity to perform for him and receive feedback.
The Columbian flautist received his degree in music and artistic studies from the Universidad Nacional de Colombia. In 2019, Jáuregui-Rubio completed his master’s degree in Baroque Flute at the University of Music and Dramatic Arts Mozarteum.
He also has participated in several orchestras throughout his career, including the Liechtenstein Symphony Orchestra and the Southwest German Philharmonic Orchestra of Constance.
The masterclass is free and open to all university students and musicians in Greene County.
