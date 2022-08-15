WAYNESBURG UNIVERSITY

Observer-Reporter

Students walk on the campus of Waynesburg University.

Waynesburg University is offering new programs in the Department of Business Administration and Graduate and Professional Studies this fall, including a new Bachelor of Science in Business Administration concentration and an associate’s degree in Professional Studies.

The Department of Business Administration has added a Hospitality Management Program to its curriculu, which will focus on various aspects of hospitality operations.

