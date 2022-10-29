Robin Thomas said he and his wife Mary Kay are just grateful to be alive and well.
The former Waynesburg residents lost their condominium, cars and just about everything else in Fort Myers, Fla., as a result of the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Ian.
The large and destructive Category 4 Atlantic hurricane was the deadliest to strike Florida since a Labor Day hurricane in 1935. As of Oct. 24, Hurricane Ian had caused at least 147 fatalities, destroyed a great deal of property and caused damage to the Sanibel Causeway and bridge to Pine Island.
Robin said he and Mary Kay moved to Fort Myers in June 2021, but have had a winter home there since 2012. Robin is a retired school teacher from Margaret Bell Miller Middle School in the Central Greene School District, and Mary Kay worked for First Federal Savings & Loan.
Robin recalled he and Mary Kay were watching the rain and wind from their first-floor condominium on Sept. 27, prompting Mary Kay to move to a friend’s third-floor unit.
“On Sept. 28, we were watching the weather on TV and thought Ian would hit Tampa,” he said. “The electric went off around noon and we had no idea that Ian had changed course and was heading directly toward us.”
The Thomas’s condominium was just 2 miles from Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island, two of the hardest hit areas.
“As the hurricane grew in strength, we could see the flood water rising rapidly.” Robin said, adding that within minutes both of their cars were completely under water as were more than 100 other cars in their gated community. “All of the cars were declared a total loss.”
He said each of the 94 first-floor units of the gated community were destroyed, and the inhabitants lost their cars and belongings.
He and Mary Kay lived an a third-floor unit without water and electricity for five days. Having no means to cook, they survived on peanut butter and jelly.
This brought about a two-week stay in Sykesville, Md., with their son, Ryan, a Howard County police officer. Two of Ryan’s friends who are Miami police officers drove from Miami to Fort Myers to take Robin and Mary Kay to Fort Lauderdale so they could get a flight to Baltimore.
The Thomases later returned to Fort Myers to oversee the remediation and restoration of their condo.
Robin said it will be six to eight months until they are able to return. They are currently staying at the second-floor unit of a friend, which was not damaged. However, the Thomases can only stay there until Jan. 1.
“There are seasonal people who rent here and it’s already rented out from January through March,” he said. “We can keep this unit until the end of December and then we have to find someplace to live. They gutted my unit down to the drywall, the bath tub, the showers. Everything was gone.”
He said homeowners insurance would not cover flood damage, but they do have a small flood policy, although he doesn’t know what it’s going to cover.
Robin said for him the situation was mostly depressing and for Mary Kay it was a bit frightening as she felt the building shaking.
“A lot of residents had their windows blown out, we did not,” he said. “When you drive down the local roads here, it’s devastating. The losses that people suffered are just unimaginable.”
He’s just thankful that he and is wife are fine.
“We’re thankful to have such good friends who reached out to us with well wishes and prayers, very generous,” he said.
