For the fifth consecutive year, Waynesburg University was named a Best Value School among both private and public universities in the northern United States by U.S. News & World Report for 2023.
The Best Value Regional Universities North list recognizes schools for their high-quality academic programs combined with low costs.
“We are proud that Waynesburg University continues to be recognized nationally for its value and outcomes,” said Waynesburg University President Douglas G. Lee. “We take seriously our ability to consistently offer a private, Christian education that is affordable and accessible.”
Waynesburg ranked No. 3 among the 14 Pennsylvania schools listed.
Tuition, room and board at Waynesburg is now more than $13,000 below the national average for private, non-profit, four-year colleges, and more than 90% of Waynesburg students receive some form of financial aid each year.
Waynesburg was also included on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Regional Universities North list, as well as the Top Performers on Social Mobility Regional Universities North list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.