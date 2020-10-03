A Waynesburg man was sentenced last week in federal court as a low-level dealer with a Pittsburgh drug gang.
U.S. Judge William S. Stickman IV sentenced Robert Hartlaub, 33, to three years of probation and to perform 100 hours of community service after being convicted of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Thursday.
Hartlaub was indicted under an investigation dating to 2017 by the Greater Pittsburgh Safe Streets Task Force, Brady’s office said. The investigation into drug dealing in the city’s South Side district resulted in the seizure of fentanyl, heroin and other drugs.
Stickman noted in court that Hartlaub was a drug addict who has since made significant steps toward living a law-abiding life, the U.S. attorney’s office said.