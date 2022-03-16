A Waynesburg man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl pleaded guilty in Greene County Court and will be sentenced at a later date.
Dusty Wayne Sampson, 29, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of felony aggravated indecent assault of a child under 13 and one misdemeanor charge of indecent assault.
Sampson was accused of assaulting the girl on several occasions going back to January 2017 until the victim came forward in early 2020. Sampson was arrested in April 2020 and charged with multiple counts, including rape of child, which prosecutors agreed not to pursue as part of the plea deal.
“Children are our most precious resource, and people who commit vile acts against them represent the worst in humanity,” Greene County District Attorney David Russo said in a written statement issued Tuesday. “The defendant’s guilty plea should be taken as an example of what will become of anyone who violates the sanctity of a child’s innocence.”
President Judge Louis Dayich will sentence Sampson, although it’s unknown what punishment Sampson will face because he entered an open plea. The sentencing hearing, which has not been scheduled, will follow a pre-sentence investigation to determine whether Sampson is a sexually violent predator.
Sampson has been held at the Greene County jail on $250,000 bond since his arrest. His public defender, Harry Cancelmi, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.