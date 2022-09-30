A Greene County man driving a stolen vehicle faces multiple charges in connection with a high-speed chase into Washington County on Tuesday.
Timothy Wayne Burghy, 62, of Waynesburg, is charged by Waynesburg police with felonies of fleeing an officer and receiving stolen property, as well as about two dozen traffic violations.
According to the criminal complaint, Burghy was a suspect in the theft of a white Ford F-150 truck stolen in Cumberland Township. Police attempted to stop the driver near the intersection of North Richhill Street and West High Street.
Police said Burghy did not stop and continued west on West High Street before turning onto Tollgate Road.
According to court records, Burghy passed a truck, forcing it off the road into a ditch.
Police did not specify how fast Burghy was driving, only describing the driver as “traveling at a speed greater than what was safe.”
The chase eventually led to police pursuing Burghy north on Interstate 79. State police from the Washington barracks set up spike strips near the Laboratory exit, which stopped the vehicle.
District Judge Curt Balint sent Burghy to the Greene County Prison on $150,000 bond. He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. Friday.
