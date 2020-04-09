A Waynesburg man is in jail after police say he confessed to multiple instances of sexually assaulting a child.
State police charged Dusty Wayne Sampson, 27, of 104 Brick Hollow Road, Waynesburg, with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, incest of a minor under 13 years old and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 16 the victim first reported Sampson sexually assaulted her, and told investigators the same when they interviewed her more than a week later.
Police interviewed Sampson April 7. He allegedly told police about five instances of him sexually assaulting or raping the victim. According to online court documents, the earliest incident occurred in Jan. 2017.
According to the complaint, Sampson admitted he sexually assaulted the victim twice at a residence in Franklin Township.
Sampson allegedly assaulted her two additional times in Nov. 2019 at a home in Washington Township. According to the complaint, Sampson confessed to raping the victim Nov. 7, 2019.
Sampson was arraigned Tuesday night before District Judge Lee Watson. Watson sent Sampson to Greene County Prison on $250,000 bond.