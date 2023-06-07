A Waynesburg man was arrested last week on drug charges following an indictment from a grand jury in Pittsburgh.
According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Johnathan Fannon, 32, was charged with two felonies for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
