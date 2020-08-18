A Waynesburg man is facing multiple felonies following a child rape investigation in Greene County.
According to court documents, Ryan Lee Roberts, 29, of 303 Fourth St., has been charged by state police with raping a 14-year-old girl 10 times throughout the summer while she was staying at her grandparents’ Greene County farm.
Roberts worked on the farm when he forced the teen to have sex with him about 10 times from June 1 through Aug. 16, according to the criminal complaint.
The teen told police in an interview Sunday that she told Roberts “no” multiple times and tried to get away from him, but he allegedly held her down and threatened her with physical violence if she didn’t have sex with him, the complaint said. The girl told police she was afraid of Roberts because he allegedly would strike walls and “become agitated” if she told him she didn’t want to have sex.
On Sunday, the day charges were filed, Roberts allegedly messaged the victim on Snapchat and threatened to kidnap her if she told anyone about their relationship, according to the complaint. Roberts allegedly told her that he would “come get her and take her far away,” the complaint states.
Police said Roberts also told the girl that “her family would never see her again if she told anyone what happened,” acccording to the complaint.
Roberts was charged with 10 counts each of rape, statutory sexual assault and indecent assault, and one count of terroristic threats. He has not yet been arraigned.